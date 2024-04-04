Advertisement
Diljit Dosanjh Captivates Foreign Kid, Stops Tears With His Song, Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
Watch the heartwarming viral video as Diljit Dosanjh's music works its magic on a foreign kid, halting their tears and turning them into his newest fan. This touching moment, shared by @teamdiljitglobal on Instagram, captures the universal appeal of Diljit's music, transcending borders and spreading joy.

