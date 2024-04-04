Know TOP 25 News of the day

Advertisement
Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has made indecent remarks about actress and BJP leader Hema Malini. There has been an uproar over Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's statement on Hema Malini. BJP held a press conference in this connection. During the press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi has given a befitting reply to Randeep Surjewala. Know in this report what BJP said about Surjewala's controversial statement.

