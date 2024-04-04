Advertisement
Congress to release its Manifesto tomorrow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
A big update has come related to Congress manifesto. Congress manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is almost ready. Congress manifesto will be released on Friday.

