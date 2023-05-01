NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Yogi will go to Prayagraj tomorrow, first visit after Atiq's murder, will hold public meeting at 10 am

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 01, 2023, 08:46 AM IST
will be CM Yogi's first visit to Prayagraj after Atiq Ahmed's murder. CM Yogi will hold public meeting at 10 am

All Videos

MVA Vajramuth Rally: Big rally of MVA in Mumbai today, more than ten thousand NCP workers will participate
13:41
MVA Vajramuth Rally: Big rally of MVA in Mumbai today, more than ten thousand NCP workers will participate
'It Was Hurled Out Of Excitement': Cops After Mobile Phone Thrown At PM Modi During Roadshow In Karnataka
'It Was Hurled Out Of Excitement': Cops After Mobile Phone Thrown At PM Modi During Roadshow In Karnataka
Weather Update: Delhi, UP, MP, Bihar... Heavy rains returned again, Meteorological Department's alert
0:48
Weather Update: Delhi, UP, MP, Bihar... Heavy rains returned again, Meteorological Department's alert
Karnatak Election: Today the box of BJP's promises will open for the people of Karnataka. Manifesto
0:54
Karnatak Election: Today the box of BJP's promises will open for the people of Karnataka. Manifesto
Encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Gadchiroli, 3 Naxalites killed
1:49
Encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Gadchiroli, 3 Naxalites killed

Trending Videos

13:41
MVA Vajramuth Rally: Big rally of MVA in Mumbai today, more than ten thousand NCP workers will participate
'It Was Hurled Out Of Excitement': Cops After Mobile Phone Thrown At PM Modi During Roadshow In Karnataka
0:48
Weather Update: Delhi, UP, MP, Bihar... Heavy rains returned again, Meteorological Department's alert
0:54
Karnatak Election: Today the box of BJP's promises will open for the people of Karnataka. Manifesto
1:49
Encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Gadchiroli, 3 Naxalites killed
prayagraj news,Prayagraj,Prayagraj Shootout,yogi in prayagraj today,cm yogi road show in prayagraj,cm yogi in prayagraj,pm modi in prayagraj,prayagraj bomb news,prayagraj news today,two groug fight in prayagraj,cm in prayagraj,asad prayagraj,yogi in prayagraj news,cm yogi prayagraj visit,prayagraj murder,cm yogi action on prayagraj,yogi adityanath prayagraj,prayagraj bomb news update,Prayagraj encounter,prayagraj hatyakand,