CM Yogi will hold a meeting regarding security system of state

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Shot Dead: Bahubali Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead late night. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going to hold an important meeting this morning regarding the security arrangements of the state.