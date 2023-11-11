trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687033
CM Yogi worshiped at Saryu Ghat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
To participate in 'Deepotsav-2023', CM Yogi participated in the evening aarti at Saryu Ghat. On this occasion, the newly constructed temple being built in Ayodhya has also been decorated with colorful lights.
