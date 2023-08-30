trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655381
CM Yogi's big gift to Uttar Pradesh! Women will be able to travel by bus for free

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Today, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across the country. On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a big gift to the women of UP. On this day women of UP will be able to travel by bus for free.
