NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Yogi's big statement on riots

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's big statement on the riots has come to the fore. Yogi Adityanath said that 6 years ago, there used to be riots in Uttar Pradesh, but now the names of the criminals are missing.

All Videos

PM Modi will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu
3:31
PM Modi will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu
The Elephant Whisperers: PM Modi will meet Boman and Bailey
14:6
The Elephant Whisperers: PM Modi will meet Boman and Bailey
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 8, 2023
4:17
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 8, 2023
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!
9:6
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!
Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue
5:49
Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue

Trending Videos

3:31
PM Modi will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu
14:6
The Elephant Whisperers: PM Modi will meet Boman and Bailey
4:17
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 8, 2023
9:6
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!
5:49
Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue
Breaking News,yogi breaking,CM Yogi,Yogi Adityanath,UP CM Yogi Adityanath,UP CM Yogi,CM Yogi Adityanath,cm yogi news,cm yogi news today,cm yogi up,cm yogi on ram mandir,cm yogi on ram temple,yogi adityanath on up riots,yogi on riots,yogi adityanath interview,cm yogi speech,cm yogi on pathan,cm yogi interview,yogi adityanath news,up news cm yogi,cm yogi speech today,cm yogi on ram navami,Riots,UP,up cm yogi adityanat,yogi adityanath on up,UP riots,