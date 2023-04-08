हिन्दी
News
CM Yogi's big statement on riots
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 08, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's big statement on the riots has come to the fore. Yogi Adityanath said that 6 years ago, there used to be riots in Uttar Pradesh, but now the names of the criminals are missing.
