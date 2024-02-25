trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724964
Big meeting of BJP for Lok Sabha elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Big news is coming on Loksabha elections. A meeting of the core group of five states was held in Delhi. A meeting of the core group of UP, Bengal and Rajasthan was held. This time, BJP has made strong preparations to win the lost seats in UP.

