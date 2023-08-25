trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653333
CM Yogi's minister VIDEO Viral!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
On the ramp of Lucknow railway station, UP minister Dharampal Singh's car was put on the ramp made for the disabled. Please tell that the minister did not want to enter the water filled due to rain, so he made the car go up the ramp made for the disabled. On Thursday, the Railways registered a case in the matter.
