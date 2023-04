videoDetails

CNG-PNG Price: A big relief to the public amid inflation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

From today the countrymen have got a big relief. After the approval of the cabinet, the prices of CNG-PNG were reduced due to the new formula. CNG became cheaper by Rs 8 in Mumbai and the price of PNG also fell by Rs 5.