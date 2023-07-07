trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632306
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Coimbatore DIG dies by suicide; cause of death still 'Unclear', CM expresses shock

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
A senior police official in the rank of DIG, Coimbatore range, allegedly died by suicide. DIG C Vijayakumar is suspected to have shot himself with his service pistol at his residence. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin expressed shock over the incident.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Taal Thok ke: Shehzad Poonawalla said – The country saw how Rahul Gandhi started abusing the people of Amethi
play icon9:44
Taal Thok ke: Shehzad Poonawalla said – The country saw how Rahul Gandhi started abusing the people of Amethi
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
play icon2:19
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
play icon1:16
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
play icon1:8
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
play icon1:45
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Taal Thok ke: Shehzad Poonawalla said – The country saw how Rahul Gandhi started abusing the people of Amethi
play icon9:44
Taal Thok ke: Shehzad Poonawalla said – The country saw how Rahul Gandhi started abusing the people of Amethi
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
play icon2:19
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
play icon1:16
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
play icon1:8
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
play icon1:45
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt