videoDetails

Comic-Con 2022: Are these superheroes scared of the Delhi Pollution?

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

This Comic Con 2022 Delhi witnessed the best of pop culture. From DC to Marvel to Indian homegrown comics to performances by different artists, the event was a memorable one for sure. Comic-Con 2022: Are these superheroes scared of the Delhi Pollution?