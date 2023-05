videoDetails

Common man should not run to the bank in haste! better... watch this video and relax

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

According to the Reserve Bank, the Rs 2000 note will remain legal tender, but now it will be taken out of circulation. Notes can be changed in the bank from May 23. See in the video what Anil Singhvi asked people to do before going to the bank.