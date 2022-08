Commonwealth Games 2022: India bags silver after a thrilling match with Australia

Australian women's cricket team defeated India by nine runs to win the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 7. Watch how the match unfolded...

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

