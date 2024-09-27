videoDetails

Communal clash at Dehradun railway station over interfaith relationship

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

There was a lot of ruckus at Dehradun railway station in Uttarakhand last night. People beat up a young man who had come to meet a girl from another community. After this, two parties came face to face. Stones were pelted between the two sides. After which tension increased in the area. Police had to call additional security forces on the spot. Many people were injured in the incident. Some private vehicles including police vehicle were also damaged. According to the information, the young man from Badaun district of UP works in the industrial area of ​​​​Selaqui in Uttarakhand. He had come to meet the girl at Dehradun railway station. After which a dispute took place.