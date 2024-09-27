Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2799146https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/communal-clash-at-dehradun-railway-station-over-interfaith-relationship-2799146.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Communal clash at Dehradun railway station over interfaith relationship

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
There was a lot of ruckus at Dehradun railway station in Uttarakhand last night. People beat up a young man who had come to meet a girl from another community. After this, two parties came face to face. Stones were pelted between the two sides. After which tension increased in the area. Police had to call additional security forces on the spot. Many people were injured in the incident. Some private vehicles including police vehicle were also damaged. According to the information, the young man from Badaun district of UP works in the industrial area of ​​​​Selaqui in Uttarakhand. He had come to meet the girl at Dehradun railway station. After which a dispute took place.

All Videos

Owaisi furious over Ajmer Dargah Issue!
Play Icon05:43
Owaisi furious over Ajmer Dargah Issue!
CM Yogi Adityanath Big Offer to PoK!
Play Icon04:38
CM Yogi Adityanath Big Offer to PoK!
Delhi: Heavy police deployment at Shahi Idgah
Play Icon02:03
Delhi: Heavy police deployment at Shahi Idgah
Top 50 News Today: Watch Headlines of the Day
Play Icon04:49
Top 50 News Today: Watch Headlines of the Day
Mystery of fort surrounded by white snakes
Play Icon10:37
Mystery of fort surrounded by white snakes

Trending Videos

Owaisi furious over Ajmer Dargah Issue!
play icon5:43
Owaisi furious over Ajmer Dargah Issue!
CM Yogi Adityanath Big Offer to PoK!
play icon4:38
CM Yogi Adityanath Big Offer to PoK!
Delhi: Heavy police deployment at Shahi Idgah
play icon2:3
Delhi: Heavy police deployment at Shahi Idgah
Top 50 News Today: Watch Headlines of the Day
play icon4:49
Top 50 News Today: Watch Headlines of the Day
Mystery of fort surrounded by white snakes
play icon10:37
Mystery of fort surrounded by white snakes