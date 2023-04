videoDetails

Complaint filed against Bageshwar Baba over controversial remark

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

There has been an uproar over the statement made by Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham regarding Sai Baba. The politics of Maharashtra has also heated up on this issue. This complaint has been lodged in Bandra, Mumbai