कर्नाटक में Congress सरकार 'काम' नहीं...'मुसलमान' देखकर देगी मंत्रालय ?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

The Sunni Ulema Board has presented a big demand just 2 days after the victory of the Congress. Sunni Ulema Board has demanded to give 5 important posts including Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister, Health Minister to Muslims.