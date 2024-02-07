trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718739
Congress accuses BJP of hiding the death toll in Harda blast

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
There was a big explosion in a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The news of death of 11 people has come to light in this blast. CM Mohan Yadav has ordered a high level investigation into this incident. On the other hand, Congress is continuously attacking the state government. State Congress President Jitu Patwari has alleged that the BJP government of the state is hiding the death figures. Watch what he said?

