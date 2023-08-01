trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643236
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress attacks Delhi Service Bill as it gets presented in Lok Sabha

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
Delhi Services Bill 2023 was introduced in the Lok Sabha today. Regarding this, the Congress protested during the monsoon session of the Parliament and said, 'This bill is against the decision of the SC'.

All Videos

PM Modi shows green flag to Metro in Pune
play icon4:21
PM Modi shows green flag to Metro in Pune
Here's what increased human-shark encounters in the United States
play icon1:38
Here's what increased human-shark encounters in the United States
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on Nuh Violence
play icon14:48
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on Nuh Violence
Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi Service Bill
play icon3:39
Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi Service Bill
Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth's influence after 17 days in orbit, Next stop: Moon
play icon1:39
Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth's influence after 17 days in orbit, Next stop: Moon

Trending Videos

PM Modi shows green flag to Metro in Pune
play icon4:21
PM Modi shows green flag to Metro in Pune
Here's what increased human-shark encounters in the United States
play icon1:38
Here's what increased human-shark encounters in the United States
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on Nuh Violence
play icon14:48
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on Nuh Violence
Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi Service Bill
play icon3:39
Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi Service Bill
Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth's influence after 17 days in orbit, Next stop: Moon
play icon1:39
Chandrayaan-3 leaves earth's influence after 17 days in orbit, Next stop: Moon
delhi service bill,delhi service bill kya hai,delhi services bill in hindi,delhi civil service bill,delhi service bill in lok sabha,delhi sewa bill kya hai,delhi sewa bill,delhi sewa sadan salasar,monsoon session of parliament 2023 live,monsoon session,monsoon session in new parliament,Parliament,parliament live today,parliament monsoon session 2023,Parliament monsoon session,india vs bjp 2024,india whip,whip to india,BJP,bjp vs india,India,opposition vs bjp,