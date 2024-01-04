trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706004
Congress Breaking: Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila joins Congress

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Congress Breaking: Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila has joined Congress. Sharmila has also merged her party YSR Telangana Congress Party with Congress. Rahul Gandhi and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge were also present on the occasion of his joining Congress. YS Sharmila said that my father gave his entire life to the Congress party. Congress Party created its own country. Congress takes everyone along. Congress Party is the largest secular party in the country. As a Christian, I am hurt by the attac

