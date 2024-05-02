Advertisement
Congress can announce candidates on Amethi and Raebareli seats today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 02, 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Ahead of third phase of voting of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress can take huge decision on Amethi and Raebareli seats today. After 2 pm, Candidates can be announced for these two seats.

