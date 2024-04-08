Advertisement
Congress can give ticket to Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi

Sonam|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh can contest against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut from Mandi Lok Sabha. In the internal survey of Congress, Vikramaditya is the strongest contender for victory.

