Congress candidate's brother's house raided in Karnataka: Rs 1 crore recovered, hidden in a box in a tree

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

In Karnataka's Mysore, the Income Tax Department has recovered Rs 1 crore from the house of Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai's brother. Ashok Kumar is the Congress candidate from Puttur. Income Tax officials raided the house of his brother Subramaniam Rai on Wednesday. Here he found one crore rupees kept in a box on a tree.