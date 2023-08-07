trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645727
Congress celebrates outside 10 Janpath as Rahul Gandhi gets back Parliamentary Membership

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Back as MP: Today in Lok Sabha is very important for Congress and BJP. Rahul Gandhi's Parliament membership has been restored. On August 4, the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case, paving the way for his reinstatement in the Lok Sabha. Congress supporters celebrate outside 10 Janpath, Delhi, after the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership.

