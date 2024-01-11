trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708472
Congress Declines January 22 Ram Mandir Invite

Sonam|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 12:08 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi On Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Invitation: Congress has boycotted the pran pratistha ceremony of Ram temple. Yes, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Choudhary… only these three were invited. But today Congress issued a statement and said- Because PM Modi and RSS have made the inauguration of Ram Mandir their political project, hence our three leaders will not go.

