Congress gets big relief from IT tribunal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Congress Accounts Freeze Removed: Congress has got a big relief from the IT Tribunal. Freeze has been removed from Congress accounts. Congress leader Vivek Tankha has issued a statement regarding this. Know in detail what Vivek Tankha said in this report.

