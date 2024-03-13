NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress government accused of losses in the name of medicines

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 10:36 PM IST
Follow Us
In Chhattisgarh, the previous Congress government has been accused of incurring losses in the name of medicines. After the removal of Bhupesh Baghel from power in Chhattisgarh, the scams committed during his rule are being exposed. Zee News has found evidence of scams that took place in the previous Bhupesh Baghel government.

All Videos

BJP names 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Play Icon13:11
BJP names 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nitin Gadkari, ML Khattar, Piyush Goyal In BJP's 2nd List
Play Icon28:11
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nitin Gadkari, ML Khattar, Piyush Goyal In BJP's 2nd List
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Chirag Paswan will get 4 seats including Hajipur
Play Icon00:55
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Chirag Paswan will get 4 seats including Hajipur
BJP releases second list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls
Play Icon04:24
BJP releases second list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls
Deshhit: Shocking news about cancer
Play Icon05:44
Deshhit: Shocking news about cancer

Trending Videos

BJP names 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election 2024
play icon13:11
BJP names 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nitin Gadkari, ML Khattar, Piyush Goyal In BJP's 2nd List
play icon28:11
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nitin Gadkari, ML Khattar, Piyush Goyal In BJP's 2nd List
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Chirag Paswan will get 4 seats including Hajipur
play icon0:55
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Chirag Paswan will get 4 seats including Hajipur
BJP releases second list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls
play icon4:24
BJP releases second list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls
Deshhit: Shocking news about cancer
play icon5:44
Deshhit: Shocking news about cancer