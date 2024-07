videoDetails

'Congress is Bhasmasura', attacks Bhupendra Chaudhary

| Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Bhupendra Chaudhary on Congress: UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary called Congress Bhasmasur. In the working committee meeting he said- I am warning Akhilesh ji. Congress will finish you off soon.