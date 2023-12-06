trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695866
Congress is trying to humiliate Hindus and Sanatan, says Anurag Thakur

|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Anurag Thakur on Congress: Anurag Thakur has given a big statement on Congress. He said that Rahul Gandhi had given a statement demeaning North Indians in Wayanad. His thinking is to see the country in different pieces. That's why Rahul Gandhi went and stood with the Tukde Tukde gang even at midnight. Some people are trying to degrade Hindu, Hindi and Sanatan.
Rajput community warned the government
Play Icon9:21
Rajput community warned the government
Nitish Kumar Breaking: Nitish Kumar's statement regarding the meeting with India Alliance
Play Icon0:52
Nitish Kumar Breaking: Nitish Kumar's statement regarding the meeting with India Alliance
Rishi Sunaks Announces Action Agenda To Reduce Immigration In The United Kingdom
Play Icon1:38
Rishi Sunaks Announces Action Agenda To Reduce Immigration In The United Kingdom
Punjab Police made a big revelation regarding the murder of Gogamedi
Play Icon7:13
Punjab Police made a big revelation regarding the murder of Gogamedi
Rajasthan bandh against murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi
Play Icon8:34
Rajasthan bandh against murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

