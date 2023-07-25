trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640432
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's big attack on PM Modi

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
PM Modi on Opposition: PM Modi said that nothing happens by writing the name India, there is India even in the name of the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen. After this, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, strongly attacked PM Modi.
