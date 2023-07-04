trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630665
Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat Called For Congress Legislative Party Meeting In Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat called for Congress Legislative Party Meeting in Mumbai on July 04. The meeting began at the Congress office in Vidhan Bhavan. State President of Congress Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and other Congress MLAs were present at the meeting.
