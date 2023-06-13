NewsVideos
Congress' leader Jeetu Patwari makes huge statement over Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan Incident

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Satpura Bhawan Fire: A case of massive fire has come to light in Satpura Bhavan in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Politics seems to be intensifying regarding this. Congress leader Jeetu Patwari said that 'fire was set to destroy the evidence of corruption'.

