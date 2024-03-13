NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress Leader Padmakar Valvi Joins BJP in Mumbai

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Watch: Congress leader Padmakar Valvi officially joins the BJP in the presence of state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and party leader Ashok Chavan.

All Videos

BJP Ashok Chavan Comments On CAA Challenges And Potential Party Switches
Play Icon02:24
BJP Ashok Chavan Comments On CAA Challenges And Potential Party Switches
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Cow's Surprise Attack In Kid's Vlog Delights Internet, Watch
Play Icon00:33
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Cow's Surprise Attack In Kid's Vlog Delights Internet, Watch
'I am a bhakt of…’, says Anil Vij's after skipping Haryana CM Nayab Saini's oath-taking ceremony
Play Icon02:59
'I am a bhakt of…’, says Anil Vij's after skipping Haryana CM Nayab Saini's oath-taking ceremony
CAA Rules Update: IUML moves SC seeking stay of CAA Rules
Play Icon12:31
CAA Rules Update: IUML moves SC seeking stay of CAA Rules
Blind Cricket News: Watch Zee News' campaign for blind cricket
Play Icon01:17
Blind Cricket News: Watch Zee News' campaign for blind cricket

Trending Videos

BJP Ashok Chavan Comments On CAA Challenges And Potential Party Switches
play icon2:24
BJP Ashok Chavan Comments On CAA Challenges And Potential Party Switches
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Cow's Surprise Attack In Kid's Vlog Delights Internet, Watch
play icon0:33
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Cow's Surprise Attack In Kid's Vlog Delights Internet, Watch
'I am a bhakt of…’, says Anil Vij's after skipping Haryana CM Nayab Saini's oath-taking ceremony
play icon2:59
'I am a bhakt of…’, says Anil Vij's after skipping Haryana CM Nayab Saini's oath-taking ceremony
CAA Rules Update: IUML moves SC seeking stay of CAA Rules
play icon12:31
CAA Rules Update: IUML moves SC seeking stay of CAA Rules
Blind Cricket News: Watch Zee News' campaign for blind cricket
play icon1:17
Blind Cricket News: Watch Zee News' campaign for blind cricket