videoDetails

Congress leader Pawan Kheda compares Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

A shocking tweet by Congress leader Pawan Kheda has come to the fore. Pavad Kheda has compared Rahul Gandhi to Ram ji without taking his name. Know in detail in this report what Pawan Kheda has written in his tweet.