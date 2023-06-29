NewsVideos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in violence-hit Manipur

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Imphal on June 29. He will be on a 2-day visit to Manipur amid the tense situation in Manipur. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur. Earlier on May 03, violence gripped Manipur after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union. They were protesting against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

