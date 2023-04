videoDetails

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got bail from Surat session court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

The session court of Gujarat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years imprisonment. After which today Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Surat with 3 Chief Ministers and sister Priyanka. Surat Sessions Court has granted bail to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case.