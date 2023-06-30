trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629070
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Visits Relief Camps In Unrest-hit Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
People poured out at Bishnupur in Manipur to protest when Rahul Gandhi was stopped by police on his way to Churachandpur, among the districts worst hit by the violence that has claimed over 130 lives since May 3.
