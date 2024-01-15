trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709887
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress leader statement regarding Lok Sabha elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Follow Us
BSP Chief Mayawati addressed the workers. During this time, she made it clear that she will contest the elections alone, after which the statement of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari has come out. Listen.

All Videos

IGI Airport Flights Delayed due to Dense fog in Delhi
Play Icon3:3
IGI Airport Flights Delayed due to Dense fog in Delhi
PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
Play Icon0:47
PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
Mayawati addresses party workers on her 68th birthday
Play Icon15:0
Mayawati addresses party workers on her 68th birthday
Huge surge in stock market, Sensex rises by 700 points
Play Icon0:50
Huge surge in stock market, Sensex rises by 700 points
Mumbai's Cylinder Blast causes Massive fire in Sai Baba School
Play Icon1:12
Mumbai's Cylinder Blast causes Massive fire in Sai Baba School

Trending Videos

IGI Airport Flights Delayed due to Dense fog in Delhi
play icon3:3
IGI Airport Flights Delayed due to Dense fog in Delhi
PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
play icon0:47
PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana
Mayawati addresses party workers on her 68th birthday
play icon15:0
Mayawati addresses party workers on her 68th birthday
Huge surge in stock market, Sensex rises by 700 points
play icon0:50
Huge surge in stock market, Sensex rises by 700 points
Mumbai's Cylinder Blast causes Massive fire in Sai Baba School
play icon1:12
Mumbai's Cylinder Blast causes Massive fire in Sai Baba School
mayawati news,election news,Breaking News,breaking,Lok Sabha Election 2024,Election 2024,loksabha election 2024,Lok Sabha Elections 2024,2024 election prediction,2024 Election,2024 Lok Sabha election,2024 Lok Sabha Elections,2024 elections,Lok Sabha election,2024 loksabha elections,general election 2024,Lok Sabha elections,opinion poll 2024 lok sabha elections news,2024 election strategy,indian general election 2024,loksabha election,