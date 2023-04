videoDetails

Congress leader's objectionable statement has come to fore

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

The objectionable statement of the Congress leader has come to the fore. On the judge who sentenced Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader said that if the Congress government comes to power, they will cut off the tongue of the judge who gave the verdict on Rahul Gandhi's sentence.