Congress made a big announcement regarding CAA

Sonam|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 01:10 AM IST
Amidst the Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has asked for changes and amendments in many laws. He said that, we have a list of 25 such laws which have to be amended. He said that if he wins, he will repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act. Some acts will be repealed and new rules will be made. Watch the country's number one debate show Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

