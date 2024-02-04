trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717640
Congress made big claim on Jharkhand floor test

Feb 04, 2024
Champai Soren will present a confidence motion in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly to prove the majority of his government. A special session of two days has been called for this purpose. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has made a big claim about this floor test. In this report, Watch what he said.

