Congress meeting at Kharge's house regarding Rahul's seat

Sonam|Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can announce on Monday that he will leave either Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh or Wayanad seat in Kerala. A meeting is going on at the house of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding this. Let us tell you that Rahul Gandhi has won both the seats with a huge margin. He has won the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad for the second time. He has become an MP from Rae Bareli for the first time.

