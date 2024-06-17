videoDetails
Congress meeting at Kharge's house regarding Rahul's seat
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can announce on Monday that he will leave either Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh or Wayanad seat in Kerala. A meeting is going on at the house of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding this. Let us tell you that Rahul Gandhi has won both the seats with a huge margin. He has won the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad for the second time. He has become an MP from Rae Bareli for the first time.