Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi attacks BJP over Manipur issue, seeks answer from PM Modi

|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Gaurav Gogoi EXCLUSIVE: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had an exclusive conversation with Zee News regarding the discussion on the no-confidence motion. During this, Gaurav Gogoi lashed out at the central government and sought answers from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on the issue of Manipur and said, 'he should answer why he did not go to Manipur'.

What is ‘Havana Syndrome’? As Indian Govt Plans To Investigate About The Mysterious Illness
play icon1:46
What is ‘Havana Syndrome’? As Indian Govt Plans To Investigate About The Mysterious Illness
PMO Tweets on PM modi's address on No Confidence Motion
play icon2:46
PMO Tweets on PM modi's address on No Confidence Motion
Nirmala Sitharaman comments on No Confidence Motion
play icon2:49
Nirmala Sitharaman comments on No Confidence Motion
Rahul's 'Flying Kiss' creates ruckus in Parliament, Supriya Shrinate asks Smriti Irani to stop acting
play icon2:19
Rahul's 'Flying Kiss' creates ruckus in Parliament, Supriya Shrinate asks Smriti Irani to stop acting
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi over No Confidence Motion
play icon0:39
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi over No Confidence Motion

