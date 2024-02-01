trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716466
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Critiques Interim Budget 2024-25: Laments Lack of Substance and Concrete Solutions

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
In response to the Interim Budget 2024-25, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expresses disappointment, labeling the Finance Minister's speech as one of the shortest on record with limited tangible outcomes. Tharoor highlights concerns about rhetoric overshadowing concrete implementation plans, questioning the acknowledgment of reduced foreign investment.

Interim Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Sitharaman Highlights Fiscal Resilience Despite Economic Shifts
Interim Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Sitharaman Highlights Fiscal Resilience Despite Economic Shifts
Union Finance Minister Sitharaman Unveils 'Amrit Kaal' Strategy in Interim Budget 2024-25
 Union Finance Minister Sitharaman Unveils 'Amrit Kaal' Strategy in Interim Budget 2024-25
Union Interim Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Reflects on India's Decade of Positive Transformation
Union Interim Budget 2024-25: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Reflects on India's Decade of Positive Transformation
Budget Copies Arrived At Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Unveil Sixth Consecutive Budget Today
 Budget Copies Arrived At Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Unveil Sixth Consecutive Budget Today
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra Arrived At Ministry of Finance For Budget 2024
 Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra Arrived At Ministry of Finance For Budget 2024

