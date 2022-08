Congress opened front against Manish Sisodia

There has been an uproar over the liquor policy of the Delhi government. Meanwhile, a demonstration was held on behalf of Congress against Manish Sisodia. In which there was a demand for the resignation of Sisodia.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

