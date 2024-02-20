trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723113
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi

|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Mallikarjun Kharge has launched scathing attack targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kharge has raised questions on 10-year rule of PM Modi. Know what all Mallikarjun Kharge said in this report.

All Videos

Congress Workers Display Black Flags To Kerala Forest Minister's Convoy in Wayanad: Police Detain Protesters
Play Icon00:45
Congress Workers Display Black Flags To Kerala Forest Minister's Convoy in Wayanad: Police Detain Protesters
Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party
Play Icon01:44
Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party
LoP Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Engage with Sandeshkhali Locals
Play Icon00:13
 LoP Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Engage with Sandeshkhali Locals
PM Narendra Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 32,000 Crore In Jammu
Play Icon01:11
PM Narendra Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 32,000 Crore In Jammu
Suvendu Adhikari stopped from entering Sandeshkhali
Play Icon07:48
Suvendu Adhikari stopped from entering Sandeshkhali

Trending Videos

Congress Workers Display Black Flags To Kerala Forest Minister's Convoy in Wayanad: Police Detain Protesters
play icon0:45
Congress Workers Display Black Flags To Kerala Forest Minister's Convoy in Wayanad: Police Detain Protesters
Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party
play icon1:44
Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party
LoP Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Engage with Sandeshkhali Locals
play icon0:13
LoP Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh Engage with Sandeshkhali Locals
PM Narendra Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 32,000 Crore In Jammu
play icon1:11
PM Narendra Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 32,000 Crore In Jammu
Suvendu Adhikari stopped from entering Sandeshkhali
play icon7:48
Suvendu Adhikari stopped from entering Sandeshkhali