Congress Presidential Election: Here's what you need to know as the Indian National Congress party prepares for a leadership change

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

Although the voting for the Congress presidential elections is currently underway, the results are likely to be declared on October 19. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are running for the top position. Who'll decide the fate of the Congress party? Watch the video to find out...