Sandip Ghosh indulged in 'business of dead bodies'

Sonam | Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

To The Point: Big news is coming out related to RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Where the former principal of the hospital, Sandip Ghosh, has been accused by his colleague. The former deputy superintendent of the hospital, Akhtar Ali, had also filed a complaint against Sandip Ghosh. Accusing Sandip Ghosh, he has claimed that Sandip Ghosh used to run a racket in the hospital. Akhtar Ali, while making serious allegations of corruption and extortion against Sandip Ghosh, said that Sandip Ghosh used to do illegal business of biomedical waste as well as unclaimed dead bodies.