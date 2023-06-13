NewsVideos
Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi announces 5 guarantees for people ahead of upcoming MP Polls

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls slated later this year, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on June 12 launched the election campaign in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur and also addressed a public rally on the occasion. While speaking at the occasion, Priyanka Gandhi announced five guarantees for the people of the state and promised to fulfill them.

